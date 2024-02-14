Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 37.96%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,921,573.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $43,921,573.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,279 shares of company stock worth $2,230,073. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 70.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

