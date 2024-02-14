LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 157.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 231,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after buying an additional 230,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after buying an additional 206,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,563,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after buying an additional 114,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

