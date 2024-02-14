Lee Financial Co Has $193,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lee Financial Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.