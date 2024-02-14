Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. 498,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

