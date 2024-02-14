Legacy Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.77. 1,141,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,888. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.