Legacy Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. 24,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,865. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

