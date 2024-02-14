LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $14.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LZ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LZ opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.