Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.7 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Leidos also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.50 to $7.90 EPS.

NYSE LDOS traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $119.87. 292,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,762. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after buying an additional 1,475,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,083,000 after purchasing an additional 250,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

