Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.41

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.41 and last traded at $157.41, with a volume of 705450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

