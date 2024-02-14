LightPath Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for LightPath Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LPTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

LPTH opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.