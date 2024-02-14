Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.92. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 39,838 shares changing hands.

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWLG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 703.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lightwave Logic by 186.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

