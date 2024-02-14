Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Up 7.4%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 1,679,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,786,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Lilium Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 29.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 250.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 76.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Stories

