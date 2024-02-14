Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41.42

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $41.42 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,363,794 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,354,246.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00645234 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $158.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
