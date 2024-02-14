Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Down to $298.33

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $298.33, but opened at $289.67. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $286.40, with a volume of 43,445 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.38 and a 200 day moving average of $289.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,703,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

