Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 12,084 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $78,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 4.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE traded up $6.42 on Wednesday, hitting $160.32. The company had a trading volume of 300,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,695. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $176.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

