Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 159.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 419,640 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.26% of Workiva worth $69,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 14.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,337,000 after purchasing an additional 163,938 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,990,000 after buying an additional 51,923 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 82,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,312. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

