Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,029,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,136 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $74,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arcosa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

