Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Linde were worth $309,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,187. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $319.23 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.81 and its 200-day moving average is $393.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

