Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $110.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $110,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 119,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.02. The company had a trading volume of 155,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,641. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $225.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $179.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

