Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $183.91 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $183,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,994,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

View Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV traded up $21.24 on Wednesday, hitting $236.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.