Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $490.33 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,575 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.87% of Workday worth $490,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.29.

Shares of WDAY traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.05. The stock had a trading volume of 342,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.61 and its 200 day moving average is $248.23. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $308.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $17,583,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,558.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

