Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $85.91 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.76% of Hamilton Lane worth $85,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.04. 42,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.06.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

