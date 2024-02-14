Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,195 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.72% of Option Care Health worth $98,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Option Care Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 289.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 283,818 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. 161,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,704. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

