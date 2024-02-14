Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,628 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.44% of Yum China worth $333,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. 844,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,528. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

