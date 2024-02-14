Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.67% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $162,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,853,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $13.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,170.66. 31,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,567. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,186.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,140.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

