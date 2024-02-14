Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 212,256 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.79% of Merit Medical Systems worth $71,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,214,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after buying an additional 520,423 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,699,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,022,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. 78,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,246. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

