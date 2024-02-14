Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,759,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 388,747 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 3.5% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.78% of Boeing worth $2,062,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Boeing stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.14. 1,893,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,411,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.93. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

