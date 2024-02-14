Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 248,393 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,066,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,393 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 1.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.29% of Novartis worth $617,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 308.9% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,539,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 425,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.21. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

