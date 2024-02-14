Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 60,652 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,652 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.13% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $134,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.67. 646,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $396.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

