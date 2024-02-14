Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 66,259 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,259 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $539,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $294,657,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,408,000 after purchasing an additional 779,214 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,289 shares of company stock worth $48,633,006. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $379.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,713. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $392.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

