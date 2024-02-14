Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 904,585 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,192,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 904,585 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $816,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,934,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.16. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

