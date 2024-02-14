Loop Capital Downgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $6,376,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 330.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 51,886 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

