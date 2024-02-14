Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $456.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.55. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.