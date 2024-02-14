M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $62.08 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 940,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $13,291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $167,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

