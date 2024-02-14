Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 5,130 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Gorman-Rupp worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. 9,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,963. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $934.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

