Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,594 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. 175,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,804. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.