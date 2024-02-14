Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $4,288,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,290. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $105.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.33.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $36,346,500. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

