Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,877,000 after acquiring an additional 859,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $716.61. 377,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,765. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $728.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.19. The firm has a market cap of $317.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

