Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.98. 1,037,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,477. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $506.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $279.99.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $25,695,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

