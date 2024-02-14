Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 31,707 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,707 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,934,252. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

