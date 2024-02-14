Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,890. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $462.74. The stock has a market cap of $365.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

