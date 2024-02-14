Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 642 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,924,000 after buying an additional 1,326,278 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,479. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

