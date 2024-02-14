Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.67

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.67 and last traded at C$30.53, with a volume of 708491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Evercore increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upgraded Manulife Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.18.

The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.62. The firm has a market cap of C$54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

