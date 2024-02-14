Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Reduced by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,863 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after buying an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $171.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $173.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

