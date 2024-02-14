Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $235.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.40.

MAR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.92. The company had a trading volume of 975,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,714. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $250.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

