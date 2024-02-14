Mattel, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Mattel Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mattel by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Mattel by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.