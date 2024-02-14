Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Announces GBX 9 Dividend

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mattioli Woods Price Performance
Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 590 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £306.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3,105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.65. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.21). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 606.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 585.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.99) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
