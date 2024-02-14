Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Announces GBX 9 Dividend

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 590 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £306.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3,105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.65. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.21). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 606.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 585.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.99) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.