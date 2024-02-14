Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 70.16% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $10.18-10.87 EPS.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.30. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total transaction of $6,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,664,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,091,866.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,391 shares of company stock valued at $42,277,521. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Medpace by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Medpace by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.