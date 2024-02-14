Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 70.16% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $10.18-10.87 EPS.
Medpace Stock Performance
MEDP stock opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.30. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace
In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total transaction of $6,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,664,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,091,866.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,391 shares of company stock valued at $42,277,521. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
