Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 70.16% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $10.18-10.87 EPS.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.30. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total transaction of $6,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,664,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,091,866.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,391 shares of company stock valued at $42,277,521. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Medpace by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Medpace by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Earnings History for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

