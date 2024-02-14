Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.18-10.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $366.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 70.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,391 shares of company stock worth $42,277,521. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

