Meritage Homes Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Meritage Homes in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $17.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $103.61 and a 1-year high of $179.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,152 shares of company stock worth $1,194,315 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

